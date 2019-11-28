MUSKEGON, Mich. — Papa Bears won't be serving their usual menu on Thanksgiving; instead, they will be providing a free Thanksgiving meal to people who otherwise wouldn't have one.

"[Everybody] needs a place to go on Thanksgiving. Nobody needs to be alone," said manager Wenoka Martz.

Anyone is welcome from 1 p.m. until the restaurant runs out of food, according to the owner Robin McElfish.

She said everyone who walks through the door on Thursday will be treated like family.

"We need people to feel like they belong...I don't care who they are, what they do, if they have money or no money," she said.

The only requirement is to call ahead and let them know you'll be there so they can plan accordingly.

Aside from hosting free Thanksgiving, McElfish is constantly raising money for nonprofits throughout the holiday season.

