COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Perrin Brewing Company is asking the public to vote for their next beer release through the Interactive Brew Project.

Voters can vote for beer details including the following over the next 4 weeks:

Style

Style Sub-category

Ingredients

Name

The poll to decide the beer's style is currently open until April 24.

Each new poll will open on Fridays at noon and run through the following Thursday, ending at 11:59 p.m.

The upcoming polls are scheduled as follows:

Week 1 (April 17- April 23): Style

Style Week 2 (April 24- April 30): Style Sub-category

Style Sub-category Week 3 (May 1 - May 7): Submit a name, dry hop, spice, or fruit additions

Submit a name, dry hop, spice, or fruit additions Week 4 (May 8- May 14): Vote for name

"We're excited to get beer lovers involved in the brewing process during this first ever virtual beer selection," said Lindsey VanDenBoom, Senior Marketing Manager at Perrin.

VanDenBoom also said, "We're handing over the keys to liquid craftsmanship and we can't wait to see what the community comes up with!"

After the polls close, Perrin will livestream each step of the brewing process to offer a behind-the-scenes view and answer questions about the process.

You can vote in the current poll by clicking here.

For updates, visit Perrin Brewing's Facebook page.

