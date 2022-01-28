Spice up your life with Pizza Hut's latest pie

The Spicy Lover's Pizza is available in three recipes: Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and Spicy Veggie.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pizza Hut is bringing the heat with its latest menu addition.

According to the restaurant chain, the Spicy Lover's Pizza features a new spicy marinara sauce that provides a touch of heat and sweetness, sliced red chilis, and fiery flakes made from a custom blend of herbs and crushed red peppers.

The Spicy Lover's Pizza is available in three recipes: Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken and Spicy Veggie.

"As consumer tastes continue getting more adventurous, the launch of Spicy Lover’s Pizza allows Pizza Hut to satisfy the growing craving for well-balanced, spicy flavor," said Georgeanne Erickson, chief brand officer of Pizza Hut, in a news release. "No other national pizza QSR [quick service restaurant] is offering spicy pizza in the space, and we’re excited to bring this thoughtfully crafted spicy pizza to pizza lovers across the country!"

All three Spicy Lover’s Pizza recipes are now available at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide for a limited time through contactless delivery, carryout, curbside or Hut Lane pickup.

Click here to find the nearest Pizza Hut location.