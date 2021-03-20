Pizza sales soar at restaurants across Grand Rapids

Rinaldi's Pizza and Subs is having trouble finding the staff to keep up with the demand.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Mr. Pizza in Grand Rapids, they'll sell between 170 and 200 orders on an average night. But this week has been anything but average.

"This week we've been into the 220, 230 ticket range a few times," says owner Jacob Schoonmaker.

Pizza sales are booming across Grand Rapids, and Schoonmaker thinks there could be a few different reasons.

"The stimulus check passed, Saint Patrick's Day, March Madness is always a big month for restaurants like us," he says.

And it isn't just Mr. Pizza. Rinaldi's Pizza and Subs is having trouble finding the staff to keep up with the demand.

"I've actually been resorting to Facebook, you know, hey I've got a delivery gig if anyone's looking," says manager Rebekah Oberry. "No one has put in an application so we're trying to do something."

Oberry says online orders are through the roof as well.

"Our internets have just spiked, maybe double, maybe triple," she says. "Onlines are going crazy."

And even though the work has been tough, Schoonmaker says it's welcome craziness after a troublesome year.

"Local businesses suffered a lot over the past year, so you get a week like this, a couple weeks like it, and it definitely takes you back and helps out a little bit," says Schoonmaker.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.