GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - You plan your Thanksgiving dinner days, or even weeks in advance, making lists and pulling recipes to prepare for the festivities.

But Meijer says, for many, the trouble starts the day of the big event. You're on a roll with all your plans when you suddenly discover you've run out of a key ingredient -- or you forgot to buy it all.

Meijer says these five items are the most purchased items that are often forgotten for a Thanksgiving feast:

1. Cream cheese: Used for appetizers, desserts and sometimes mixed in for extra smooth, mashed potatoes. Cream cheese leads off the list as an all-purpose player often skipped over.

2. Cream of mushroom soup: Wine, check. Fresh pie, check. Cream of mushroom soup... Wait, where is the...? It's crucial to a number of casseroles and gravies, but often long forgotten.

3. Celery: Meijer says the long harvested vegetable is a staple for Thanksgiving meals, found in stuffing, appetizers, salads and soups. Many people remember the carrots, but forget to grab the celery which is normally not far on the shelf.

4. Butter: Many people don't realize how much butter they actually need for Thanksgiving until they've scraped the last bits from the container standing over a pot of potatoes. What about the rolls? Or the corn? Or even leftovers later on? You need more butter! Meijer says butter sales rise 22 percent on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year.

5. Yams: Whether your family and friends prefer them mashed, butter and salted or whipped up with marshmallow and spices -- the time honored spuds are a valued tradition that send people racing back to Meijer for more. The grocer expects to purvey 1.8 million pound of sweet potatoes this Thanksgiving.

THE TURKEY!

Now, most people don't forget to purchase a turkey. But Meijer says, many Americans find themselves waiting too long before its time to prepare the bird. Meijer consistently sells tens of thousands of turkeys on the big day itself, and expect to sell 850,000 turkeys that will be roasted, grilled, deep-fried or otherwise whipped up as a delicious star of the show.

