HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - After finding out their rent was being raised by 50%, Port 72 Fresh Market in Hudsonville will be closing their doors on Sept. 14.

According to a Facebook post, the market tried to negotiate with their landlords regarding the raise in rent, but they could not reach an agreement. The market said they could not stay with the increased rent and have just received an eviction notice.

"We thank you for your business, your loyalty and your friendship over these past 9+ years, and we are grateful to all of you for making Port 72 Fresh Market a huge success," the post reads.

The market was known for selling meats and fresh produce to customers during its time in business.

"We will miss all of you but hope to see you around the neighborhood!" the post said.

