Grand Rapids residents can now enjoy a Pronto Pup without leaving the city

The popular corndog stand from Grand Haven opened up a seasonal location inside of another business in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents won't have to travel far to get a Pronto Pup this winter.

The popular corndog stand has opened up a seasonal location inside the Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids.

Pronto Pup Grand Rapids has five different pups for sale at their seasonal location: The OG Pup, Beery City Pup, Keto Pup, Cheddar Jalapeno Pup and Pickle Pup. They will be also offering their Pup Pub Fries and Jalapeno Cheddar Pup Pub Fries as sides.

Pronto Pup has also partnered with Founders Brewing Co., so you can pick up a Founders beer while you are there or enjoy the Beer City Pup made with Centennial IPA.

The location is open now and will remain at Fowling Warehouse until April, when they will start setting up shop at different locations throughout the spring and summer.

