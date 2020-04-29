GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Running out of breakfast ideas while home with your family? No worries!

Chef Char Morse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings virtually with a delicious quarantine breakfast recipe: Dutch Baby Pancakes and a fantastic fruit filling. Perfect for those mornings at home.

Chef Char’s Dutch Baby Pancake

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons butter

3 eggs

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup milk, heated 20 to 30 seconds in the microwave

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Pinch salt

Confectioners' sugar, for dusting

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Put the butter in a large cast iron skillet and place in the oven. Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the eggs, flour, warm milk, sugar, vanilla extract and pinch of salt, and blend on medium-high speed until uniform. (If mixing by hand, combine the eggs with the milk until the mixture is light yellow and no longer stringy, about 1 minute. Add the flour, sugar, vanilla, and pinch of salt, and whisk vigorously to remove the lumps, about 30 seconds.) Carefully remove the hot pan from the oven. The butter should be melted. Swirl the butter around the pan to coat completely, and then pour the remaining butter into the batter and pulse to blend. Pour the batter into the hot pan and return the pan to the oven. Cook until the pancake is puffed in the center and golden brown along the edges, 20 to 25 minutes. Using a spatula, remove the entire Dutch baby from the pan and place on a cooling rack for a few minutes to allow the steam to escape without condensing along the bottom and rendering the pancake soggy. Dust with confectioners' sugar when cooled slightly. Slice the pancake into 8 wedges on a serving platter or cutting board.

A Dutch baby pancake, sometimes called a German pancake, a Bismarck, or a Dutch puff, is a sweet popover that is normally served for breakfast. It is derived from the German Pfannkuchen.

It is made with eggs, flour, sugar and milk, and usually seasoned with vanilla and cinnamon, although occasionally fruit or another flavoring is also added.

It is baked in a cast iron or metal pan and falls soon after being removed from the oven. It is generally served with fresh squeezed lemon, butter, and powdered sugar, fruit toppings or syrup.

Fruit Filling

Ingredients:

4 cups frozen fruit (cherries or blueberries work great)

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 Tablespoons corn starch dissolved in ½ cup water

Directions:

Bring frozen fruit to a boil in a sauté pan. Add sugar, lemon juice, salt and extract and stir. While the fruit is still boiling, add corn starch slurry (corn starch dissolved in water) and stir vigorously into fruit mixture. Once mixture thickens, remove from heat and serve.

