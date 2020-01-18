RAVENNA, Ohio — This will put a smile on your face to end the week.

The Ravenna Police Department put out a post on Facebook warning citizens to be on the lookout for 'a highly addictive substance that is about to hit the streets.'

They're not talking about opioids or any other illegal drug. Ravenna's finest are getting us all ready for Girl Scout cookie season!

"These items go by a variety of names like “Thin Mints”, “S’mores” and “Lemonades” just to name a few," the post continues. "These items are distributed by strong, smart, fearless young women who will lure you in with their story and get you hooked. We know many people think 'I will just get one box.' But one turns into two and two turns into five and the next thing you know you are hiding “Thin Mints” in the freezer."

The end of the post might be the best part. Ravenna police are volunteering to be a 'disposal location' for anyone who might have these cookies!

"We want you to know we are here for you. We have set up a disposal

location for these “cookies” at the police department. Just drop them off 24/7 and we will properly dispose of them for you. 😉👮‍♀️ 🍪 #girlscoutsareawesome #copslovecookies"

By the way, you are more than welcome to use WKYC Studios as a 'disposal location' for these cookies as well.

