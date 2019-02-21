GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a follow up to January's Real Health with Wendy Brookhouse segment, Wendy continued showing us how to plan and prepare meals.

In January, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist from The McCahill Group demonstrated how to bulk cook grains and then mentioned how you can add a variety of protein and vegetables.

RELATED: Real Health: Meal plans for convenience and health

If you're frustrated with a lack of seasonal vegetables or tried of the same old chicken dishes, Wendy shows us quick and easy ways to incorporate frozen foods, utilize nutritious canned items and include heart healthy proteins and fat sources. With these tips, it's easy to make delicious and nutritious meals a reality.

Here are some tips:

Stretch your ingredients! Work those nutrient-dense ingredients into multiple meals.

Make a delicious Mexican dish with black beans and fajitas, or create a cold quinoa bean salsa salad.

Make a delicious Mediterranean vegetable bowl with quinoa, legumes and feta. Add chicken and peanuts to make a delicious Asian stir fry!



► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.