Recipes: The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weekend Morning team shares their favorite Super Bowl snacks

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Veronica Ortega and Blake Hansen are sharing homemade snacks that are sure to be a hit at your gameday party.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gameday is finally here – meaning people across the country are breaking out their favorite snack recipes.

During the Super Bowl, Americans are anticipated to eat 28 million pounds of chips, 8 million pounds of guacamole and 1.4 billion chicken wings.

Those gameday foods can be expensive, so if you're looking for some easy, homemade favorites, look no further. Blake Hansen and Veronica Ortega have you covered!

With just a handful of ingredients and easy prep, these Weekend Morning team favorites will keep you coming back for more.

Veronica’s Chili Dip

You will need:

1 large can refried beans

1 large can diced tomatoes with green chilies

2 cans of chili (soup)

2 lbs hamburger

2-4 cups shredded cheese

Instructions:

Brown the hamburger in a large pan. Mix refried beans, chili, and tomatoes in a crock pot or large pot. Drain the tomatoes or use the liquid from the can to give it a bit more flavor and make it more liquidy. Drain the burger grease and mix into the crockpot with everything else. Leave it to heat up until warm. Before serving, sprinkle with cheese and let melt.

Blake’s Buffalo Chicken Dip

You will need:

8 oz cream cheese

Shredded chicken

8 oz ranch

8 oz BBQ or hot sauce (can also be mixture of both)

16 oz shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Layer the cream cheese at the bottom of a pan. Layer a coating of ranch. Mix shredded chicken with BBQ or hot sauce. Layer shredded chicken. Top with shredded cheese. Bake at 350° for 35 minutes.

If you're looking for more tips and tricks to throw a Super Bowl party without breaking the bank, click here.

