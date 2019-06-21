Summer is the perfect time of year to break out the strawberries and rhubarb. Chef Char joined us to share her favorite recipe for strawberry-rhubarb pie.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Filling Ingredients

Ingredients:

4 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb, diced small

2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries, hulls removed and cut in half

1 ½ cup sugar

½ cup flour

2 eggs

Dash of salt

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, add the rhubarb, strawberries, sugar, flour, eggs and salt. Mix until uniform.

Flaky, Buttery Pie Crust

Ingredients:

2 sticks unsalted butter, cut into Tablespoon chunks and frozen

2 cups all-purpose unbleached flour

2 tsp granulated sugar

1 tsp salt

½ cup buttermilk

1 Tbls pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Cut butter into Tablespoon-size chunks and place in freezer for 20 minutes or until butter is very cold and hard. Place frozen butter cubes into a large mixing bowl. Add the flour, sugar, salt, buttermilk and vanilla. Using the dough hook on an electric mixer, stir the dough ingredients on low. Once the ingredients start to come together, turn up the speed on the mixer to medium and continue mixing until it forms a ball. Remove ball of dough from the bowl, wrap in plastic or place in a plastic bag, and place in the refrigerator until ready to use. This recipe will make a bottom crust and top crust for one pie. Egg wash: One egg plus one Tablespoon of water. To make a pie, cut the ball of dough in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a large enough circle to completely cover the bottom of a pie pan. Place bottom crust in pie pan. Fill with strawberry-rhubarb pie filling. Roll the other half of the dough for the top crust. When the top crust is on the pie, seal the edges of the pie by crimping the dough. Coat the top crust with egg wash and granulated sugar. Make sure there are vents in the top of the pie. Place a baking sheet under the pie and bake at 360 degrees F for 45 minutes.

You can also check out any of Chef Char's upcoming cooking classes. She will be teaching at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market. Classes are typically held every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Muskegon and are about two hours long.

You can sign up for one here. Each class includes a fun evening of recipe sharing, culinary demonstrations, hands-on experience and lots of fabulous food tasting. Chef Char announces the topics for her classes on Facebook, but you can also visit her blog Chef Char’s blog so see some of her favorite recipes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.