A summertime staple on the grill

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try. This week she shares a delicious recipe for how to grill up a summertime staple: corn on the cob. Check it out!

Chef Char's Grilled Corn with Herbed Butter, Bacon, and Cheese

"I wanted to compare grilling methods for fresh sweet corn to see if any particular technique preserved more of the crunch and sweetness after cooking," Chef Char said.

"After the experiment, I had a lot of corn to feed to my family, so I put together a lemon herb butter, added cheese and small pieces of crisp bacon and topped the corn with all the goodies," she explained.

The garnished corn can be served on the cob or as a hot or cold corn salad by removing the kernels from the cob before adding the cheese and bacon. Chef Char said this is a new favorite for her family!

Grilled Corn Experiment

In the Husk Method

Ingredients:

3 ears of corn, trimmed of loose husks

Directions:

Place trimmed ears of corn on an upper rack of a preheated, 500 degree grill. Close lid of grill to cook.

Turn corn every 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat after 10 minutes and cool slightly before removing husks.

Himalayan Salt Block Method

Ingredients:

2 ears of corn, washed

2 teaspoons olive oil

Directions:

Remove husks from corn and rinse with cold water. Place ears of corn on a preheated Himalayan salt block in a 500 degree grill. Lightly coat ears of corn with olive oil. Close lid of grill to cook. Turn corn every 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat after about 10 minutes and cool slightly before adding butter.

Aluminum Foil Packet Method

Ingredients:

3 ears of corn, washed

1 Tablespoon olive oil

Directions:

Remove husks from corn and rinse with cold water. Place ears of corn on a foil sheet over a preheated 500 degree grill. Lightly coat ears of corn with olive oil. Fold the foil around the corn to create a secure packet. Flip packet after about 5 minutes. Remove packet after an additional 5 minutes (10 total minutes cooking time). Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly before opening packet.

Straight on the Grill Method

Ingredients:

2 ears of corn, washed

2 teaspoons olive oil

Directions:

Remove husks from corn and rise with cold water. Place ears of corn directly on the grates of a preheated 500 degree grill. Lightly coat ears of corn with olive oil. Close lid of grill to cook. Turn corn every 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat after about 10 minutes and cool slightly before adding butter.

Herbed Butter, Bacon, and Cheese topping

Ingredients:

1 stick unsalted butter

Juice of ½ lemon

2 cloves fresh garlic, minced

2 teaspoons salt

2 Tablespoons finely minced fresh herbs (parsley, rosemary, basil, chives, oregano)

6 pieces crispy cooked bacon cut into small pieces

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

¼ cup feta cheese

Directions:

Melt butter in a large skillet. Add minced garlic and fresh lemon juice and stir. Add half of the minced herbs to the butter and reserve some of the minced herbs for additional garnish to the cobs. Add half of the small pieces of crispy bacon and reserve some of the bacon pieces for additional garnish to the cobs.

Directions for serving on the cob:

Roll the cobs in the melted butter with the lemon juice, garlic, herbs and bacon. Roll the cobs in the butter until completely coated. Remove butter cobs from pan and garnish with Parmesan and feta cheese plus the reserve bacon pieces and minced herbs.

Directions for corn salad:

Using the skillet with the butter recipe above, shut off heat. Remove the corn kernels by slicing off with a knife into the pan with warm butter, herbs and bacon. Once all the corn kernels are in the pan, add any remaining bacon and herbs and stir. Allow to cool slightly and add cheese. Enjoy hot or cold.

Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com.

