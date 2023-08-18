RECIPE: Back-to-school granola

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ingredients:
- 3 cups rolled oats
- 1 cup slivered almonds (crispy rice cereal can be used as a substitute)
- 3/4 cup shredded sweet coconut
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1/4 cup vegetable or coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup dried fruit
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, combine the oats, nuts/rice cereal, coconut, and brown sugar.
Add maple syrup, oil, and salt.
- Pour mixture onto a prepared (oiled) sheet pan.
- Cook for 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes to achieve an even color.
- Remove from oven and transfer into a large bowl. Add dried fruit and mix until evenly distributed.
- Cool and store at room temperature in a sealed container.
