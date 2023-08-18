x
RECIPE: Back-to-school granola

This healthy snack is perfect for kids heading back into the classroom.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ingredients:

  • 3 cups rolled oats
  • 1 cup slivered almonds (crispy rice cereal can be used as a substitute)
  • 3/4 cup shredded sweet coconut
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup vegetable or coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup dried fruit


Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the oats, nuts/rice cereal, coconut, and brown sugar.
    Add maple syrup, oil, and salt. 
  3. Pour mixture onto a prepared (oiled) sheet pan. 
  4. Cook for 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes to achieve an even color.
  5. Remove from oven and transfer into a large bowl. Add dried fruit and mix until evenly distributed.
  6. Cool and store at room temperature in a sealed container.

