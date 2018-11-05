We are celebrating the start of grilling season 2018 with some great barbecue recipes. Jason and Kate McClearen from The Everyday Chef and Wife, share their take on several.

Brazilian Chimichurri BBQ Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

2 bunches of fresh cilantro

2 bunches of fresh flat leaf parsley

2 garlic cloves

1/4 cup of red wine vinegar

1/4 tsp. of red pepper flakes

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

2 bunches of green onions

1/4 cup of avocado oil

4 chicken breasts

Small container of artisanal greens

1/2 cup of cherry tomatoes

1 cucumber, deseeded and sliced

1 bag of Cilantro Lime Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds

Directions:

Combine everything in a blender (except chicken, greens, tomatoes, cucumber and pork rinds) and blend well.

Place chicken in baking dish and cover it with half of the chimichurri sauce. Reserve the other sauce for the greens and refrigerate. Cover dish with foil and place in the refrigerator overnight.

Pull out baking dish of chicken and bake at 300 degrees until the center of the chicken is 160 degrees. Let the chicken rest for a few minutes before cutting.

Toss greens with remaining chimichurri sauce and plate. Cut chicken and place it on each desired salad. Place a small handful of tomatoes and cucumbers over the top of the salad and then top with Cilantro Lime Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds.

Coffee Encrusted Pork Loin

Ingredients:

1 medium pork loin (roughly 5-6 lbs.)

1 cup coarsely ground coffee

1 bottle Prospectors coffee concentrate

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp. black pepper

2 tbsp. salt

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. dried fennel

1 tbsp. garlic powder

1 package of Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Mix all dry seasonings together (including the coarse ground coffee). Rub pork loin thoroughly with the seasonings.

Place pork loin on roasting rack inside of a roasting pan. Put liquid ingredients inside the roasting pan.

Cover with foil and bake until the internal temperature is 135 degrees, then pull the pan out of the oven.

Let the roast rest for 10 minutes before cutting and setting. Feel free to use the braising liquid as a garnish dressing over the meat.

Top and finish with crumbled pork rinds from Southern Recipe Small Batch.

Everybody’s Secret Spicy BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of yellow mustard

1/4 cup of ketchup

1 tbsp. of brown sugar

1 tbsp. of mayo

1 tsp. of Sriracha

Directions:

Combine all ingredients well by whisking.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, then serve and enjoy on all meats!

