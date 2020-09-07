Beat the summer heat with hot wings!

It might sound counterintuitive, but eating spicy food can actually help keep you cool!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It might not be what you think about when it comes to staying cool, but you might want to consider taking on the heat this summer. Spicing up what you eat might help you sweat it out.

The Detroit Wing Company shared the recipe to their hottest sauce with us -- so be warned before trying this at home.

DWC's Calypso Heat Sauce

Ingredients:

Calysco Heat

Firecracker

Sweet Heat

Habanero Ranch

Hot Garlic

Directions:

Bring to a simmer until the liquid is reduced by 30%

Some other delicious sauces you can try at the Detroit Wing Company:

Firecracker

Sweet Heat

Habanero Ranch

Hot Garlic

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.