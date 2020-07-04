GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may be Taco Tuesday, but we've only got eyes for burritos!

Chef Char Morse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings with a beef, bean and cheese burrito recipe that's bursting with flavor!

Chef Char’s Beef Bean and Cheese Burrito Recipe

Burrito Filling Ingredients

5 pounds lean ground beef

3 (15 oz. each) cans refried beans

1 jar (16 oz.) chunky salsa

1/2 cup dried cumin

1/3 cup granulated garlic

1/3 cup chili powder

1/3 cup oregano

2 Tablespoons onion powder

2 Tablespoons chipotle chili powder

2 Tablespoons smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Other Burrito Ingredients:

16 oz. shredded cheese (can be cheddar, Colby jack, Mexican blend, or your own cheese blend)

2 packages (10 each) large flour tortillas

Burrito Directions

Brown ground beef and drain.

Over medium to low heat, add refried beans and salsa and stir.

Add the cumin, garlic, chili powder, oregano, onion powder, chipotle chili powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Taste the filling mixture and add more of any of the spices. Chef Char’s note: I tend to add more cumin, garlic and chili powder after tasting.

Remove burrito filling from heat.

Open packages of burrito shells and place in microwave for about one minute to soften.

Wrap burritos by placing about 2/3 cup burrito filling on one half burrito shell. Generously top filling with shredded cheese and fold shell over meat and cheese. Fold in each side of the burrito and then roll burrito the rest of the way.

Place rolled burritos in a 9x13 pan and cover in plastic wrap. Each pan can hold 10 burritos.

Refrigerate or freeze burritos until ready to eat. Refrigerated burritos can last about 5 days in the refrigerator and frozen burritos are good for about six months in the freezer.

To reheat one burrito at a time: Microwave for about 90 seconds and eat. OR microwave about one minute and then place on a panini grill for about one minute until grill marks appear.

To reheat an entire pan of burritos, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic from pan. To prevent the tops of the burritos from drying out in oven, cover burritos with foil before placing in oven. OR pour a small jar of taco sauce or enchilada sauce over top of burritos in pan and cover with foil. Bake about 30 minutes and uncover burritos. Top with additional shredded cheese (if desired) and bake another 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.

