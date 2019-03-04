GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the weather is warming up, there's no better time to enjoy a fresh delicious salad. Chef Char joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us this seasonal dish!

Spring Salad Ingredients:

3 cups mixed spring greens, rinsed and drained

2 carrots, peeled and cut into ribbons

1 purple onion, cut julienne

1 cup fresh strawberries, sliced or 1 cup mandarin orange segments, drained

½ cup feta cheese or goat cheese, crumbled

½ cup toasted, chopped pecans or croutons

Optional additional salad ingredients: ½ cup sliced yellow bell pepper, ½ cup sliced cucumbers,

Serve with vinaigrettes listed below and choice of cooked beef, chicken or fish.

Basic No Fail Vinaigrette

Basic No Fail Vinaigrette Ingredients:

¼ cup vinegar (choose between apple cider, balsamic, white balsamic, infused white balsamic, red wine, champagne or white vinegar)

1 ½ tsp mustard (choose between yellow or Dijon)

1 ½ tsp mayonnaise

¾ cup oil (choose between canola, vegetable or extra virgin olive oil)

Salt and pepper to taste

Add desired spices and herbs

Basic Vinaigrette Directions:

In a small bowl, add vinegar, mustard and mayonnaise and stir. Slowly add the oil while whisking vigorously. Once oil is incorporated into mixture and dressing appears smooth, serve over fresh vegetables. Store in refrigerator and shake before using again.

Chef Char's Berry Vinaigrette

Berry Vinaigrette Ingredients:

¼ cup raspberry balsamic vinegar

1 tsp mustard

2 tsp mayonnaise

1 small shallot, finely chopped

2 Tablespoons strawberry or raspberry jam

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Berry Vinaigrette Directions:

In a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, mustard, mayonnaise and jam. Slowly add the oil while whisking vigorously. Once oil is incorporated into mixture and dressing appears smooth, serve over fresh vegetables. Store in refrigerator and shake before using again.

Chef Char’s Citrus Vinaigrette

Citrus Honey Vinaigrette Ingredients:

¼ cup honey orange balsamic vinegar

1 tsp mustard

2 tsp mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1 Tablespoon lime juice

2 Tablespoons honey

1 shallot, finely chopped

¼ cup canned mandarin oranges, drained and chopped

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Citrus Vinaigrette Instructions:

In a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, mustard, mayonnaise, lemon juice, lime juice, honey and chopped oranges. Slowly add the oil while whisking vigorously. Once oil is incorporated into mixture and dressing appears smooth, serve over fresh vegetables. Store in refrigerator and shake before using again.

