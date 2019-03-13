GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Chef Jennifer Zirkle-Grawburg (The Ginger Chef) joined us to show us a delicious, low carb snack that would fit in to almost anyone's diet (except those with a nut allergy!). This super yummy treat is gluten and dairy free and fits into Keto and Paleo diets!

Nutty “Chex” Mix

Ingredients:

¾ c raw almonds

¾ c raw cashews

¾ c raw hazelnuts

¾ c raw walnuts

¾ c raw pecans

2 TBSP butter, melted

1 ½ TBSP Worcestershire Sauce

1 tsp seasoned salt, like Lawry’s

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

Directions:

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium high heat until melted, or slowly microwave in 15 second intervals until melted. Add Worcestershire Sauce, season salt, garlic powder and onion powder to butter. Stir to combine. Toss nuts with butter sauce. Line sheet tray with parchment paper and spread out nuts onto sheet tray. Bake at 325˚F for 30 minutes. Stir nuts every 10 minutes to promote even browning. Enjoy!

