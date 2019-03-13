GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Chef Jennifer Zirkle-Grawburg (The Ginger Chef) joined us to show us a delicious, low carb snack that would fit in to almost anyone's diet (except those with a nut allergy!). This super yummy treat is gluten and dairy free and fits into Keto and Paleo diets!
Nutty “Chex” Mix
Ingredients:
- ¾ c raw almonds
- ¾ c raw cashews
- ¾ c raw hazelnuts
- ¾ c raw walnuts
- ¾ c raw pecans
- 2 TBSP butter, melted
- 1 ½ TBSP Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 tsp seasoned salt, like Lawry’s
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp onion powder
Directions:
- Melt butter in a saucepan over medium high heat until melted, or slowly microwave in 15 second intervals until melted.
- Add Worcestershire Sauce, season salt, garlic powder and onion powder to butter. Stir to combine.
- Toss nuts with butter sauce.
- Line sheet tray with parchment paper and spread out nuts onto sheet tray.
- Bake at 325˚F for 30 minutes. Stir nuts every 10 minutes to promote even browning.
- Enjoy!
