GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a delicious and healthy dinner, try some pan roasted salmon and fresh veggie stir-fry. Not sure how? Have no fear! Corporate Chef John Taylor from Gravity Taphouse Grille came in to show us how it's done!

Pan Roasted Salmon with Fresh Vegetable Stir-Fry and Cider-Miso Glaze

Serves 4

Ingredients:

6 oz Fresh Salmon Filet – 4 each

Vegetable Oil – 2 fl. oz.

Sliced Asparagus – ½ lb.

Sliced Broccolini – ½ lb.

Sliced Shiitake Mushrooms

Julienne Red Bell Pepper – 4oz.

Salt & Pepper – To taste

For The Cider-Miso Glaze:

Apple Cider – 1/2 cup

Brown Sugar – ½ lb.

Hard Cider – ¼ cup

Apple Cider Vinegar – ¼ cup

Dijon Mustard – ¼ cup

White Miso Paste – ½ lb.

Directions:

For the Cider-Miso Glaze:

Add the Apple Cider, Hard Cider, Vinegar, and Brown Sugar to a heavy bottom sauce pan and reduce over medium high heat by half. Whisk in the mustard and the miso paste until a smooth thick sauce is achieved. Set Aside for plating.

For the Fish:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F.

Heat half of the vegetable oil in a sauté pan with an oven safe handle. Once the oil is hot season the salmon and carefully lay the filets flesh side down in the hot oil. Continue to cook the salmon untouched for approximately 2 minutes. Place the pan with the salmon in the oven to roast until the desired level of doneness has been achieved. 3-5 minutes for medium is recommended

For the Vegetables:

Heat the remaining oil in a separate sauté pan over medium heat. Add the asparagus, broccolini, mushrooms, and peppers to the pan and sauté stirring often until the vegetables begin to soften. Add the garlic and desired level of seasoning and continur to cook for another 1-2 minutes until the garlic is golden brown and fragrant.

To Plate:

Place one portion of vegetables in the center of four plates. Lean a portion of the finished salmon up against the vegetables. Carefully spoon some of the glaze over the salmon, leaving extra to drizzle around the plate for presentation. Serve and enjoy!