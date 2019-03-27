GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a delicious and healthy dinner, try some pan roasted salmon and fresh veggie stir-fry. Not sure how? Have no fear! Corporate Chef John Taylor from Gravity Taphouse Grille came in to show us how it's done!
Pan Roasted Salmon with Fresh Vegetable Stir-Fry and Cider-Miso Glaze
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 6 oz Fresh Salmon Filet – 4 each
- Vegetable Oil – 2 fl. oz.
- Sliced Asparagus – ½ lb.
- Sliced Broccolini – ½ lb.
- Sliced Shiitake Mushrooms
- Julienne Red Bell Pepper – 4oz.
- Salt & Pepper – To taste
For The Cider-Miso Glaze:
- Apple Cider – 1/2 cup
- Brown Sugar – ½ lb.
- Hard Cider – ¼ cup
- Apple Cider Vinegar – ¼ cup
- Dijon Mustard – ¼ cup
- White Miso Paste – ½ lb.
Directions:
For the Cider-Miso Glaze:
- Add the Apple Cider, Hard Cider, Vinegar, and Brown Sugar to a heavy bottom sauce pan and reduce over medium high heat by half.
- Whisk in the mustard and the miso paste until a smooth thick sauce is achieved.
- Set Aside for plating.
For the Fish:
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F.
- Heat half of the vegetable oil in a sauté pan with an oven safe handle. Once the oil is hot season the salmon and carefully lay the filets flesh side down in the hot oil.
- Continue to cook the salmon untouched for approximately 2 minutes.
- Place the pan with the salmon in the oven to roast until the desired level of doneness has been achieved. 3-5 minutes for medium is recommended
For the Vegetables:
- Heat the remaining oil in a separate sauté pan over medium heat.
- Add the asparagus, broccolini, mushrooms, and peppers to the pan and sauté stirring often until the vegetables begin to soften.
- Add the garlic and desired level of seasoning and continur to cook for another 1-2 minutes until the garlic is golden brown and fragrant.
To Plate:
- Place one portion of vegetables in the center of four plates.
- Lean a portion of the finished salmon up against the vegetables.
- Carefully spoon some of the glaze over the salmon, leaving extra to drizzle around the plate for presentation.
- Serve and enjoy!
