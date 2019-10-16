GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pumpkin is a staple of fall and can be used in so many different ways. The ingredient is also quite healthy. The Ginger Chef joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us how to make delicious and healthy pumpkin muffins.

Gluten and Dairy Free Pumpkin Muffins

Serves: 12-14 muffins

Ingredients:

2/3 c gluten free flour (Namaste or Bob’s Red Mill)

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon

¾ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2/3 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

2 eggs

½ tsp vanilla

1 cup pumpkin puree

Pecan pieces - optional raw or crystal sugar - optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350˚F. In a medium bowl, combine gluten free flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream oil, brown and white sugar, egg and vanilla with an electric mixer. Mix pumpkin puree into creamed sugar mixture, beat until well combined. Slowly add dry ingredients into wet ingredients, mix until there’s no lumps. Fill a cupcake tin with cupcake liners and spray with non stick spray. Using a cooking scoop, Scoop batter into each well. Add toppings such as pecans or raw sugar to top if desired. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to a rack to finish cooling completely. Enjoy!

You can follow The Ginger Chef on Facebook.

