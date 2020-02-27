GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that it's Ash Wednesday, you don't need to sacrifice flavor for lent. The Ginger Chef shows us a great healthy recipe for anyone planning to give up animal products.
Vegan Thai Red Curry Soup
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 3 TBSP oil
- 1 medium onion, julienne
- 1 bell pepper, julienne
- 8 baby potatoes, quartered
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cans coconut milk
- 2 TBSP Thai red curry paste
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 TBSP minced ginger (or ginger paste)
- 1 head cauliflower
- 1 cup matchstick carrots
- 2 cups fresh baby spinach, rough chopped
- 1 lime
- Thai basil leaves if desired
Directions:
- In a medium-large saucepan, sauté onion and bell pepper in oil for 2-3 minutes until slightly translucent.
- Add garlic and ginger and cook for 30 seconds.
- Add baby potatoes, vegetable broth, coconut milk, and red curry paste and bring to a simmer.
- Add cauliflower and matchstick carrots and cook for 10-15 minutes until cauliflower is softened.
- Add spinach and lime.
- Serve. (Add Thai basil leaves at service if desired)
