GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that it's Ash Wednesday, you don't need to sacrifice flavor for lent. The Ginger Chef shows us a great healthy recipe for anyone planning to give up animal products.

Vegan Thai Red Curry Soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 3 TBSP oil
  • 1 medium onion, julienne
  • 1 bell pepper, julienne
  •  8 baby potatoes, quartered
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  •  2 cans coconut milk
  •  2 TBSP Thai red curry paste
  •  4 cloves garlic
  • 2 TBSP minced ginger (or ginger paste)
  •  1 head cauliflower
  •  1 cup matchstick carrots
  •  2 cups fresh baby spinach, rough chopped
  •  1 lime
  •  Thai basil leaves if desired

Directions:

  1.  In a medium-large saucepan, sauté onion and bell pepper in oil for 2-3 minutes until slightly translucent.
  2.  Add garlic and ginger and cook for 30 seconds.
  3.  Add baby potatoes, vegetable broth, coconut milk, and red curry paste and bring to a simmer.
  4.  Add cauliflower and matchstick carrots and cook for 10-15 minutes until cauliflower is softened.
  5.  Add spinach and lime.
  6.  Serve. (Add Thai basil leaves at service if desired)

