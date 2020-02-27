GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that it's Ash Wednesday, you don't need to sacrifice flavor for lent. The Ginger Chef shows us a great healthy recipe for anyone planning to give up animal products.

Vegan Thai Red Curry Soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

3 TBSP oil

1 medium onion, julienne

1 bell pepper, julienne

8 baby potatoes, quartered

2 cups vegetable broth

2 cans coconut milk

2 TBSP Thai red curry paste

4 cloves garlic

2 TBSP minced ginger (or ginger paste)

1 head cauliflower

1 cup matchstick carrots

2 cups fresh baby spinach, rough chopped

1 lime

Thai basil leaves if desired

Directions:

In a medium-large saucepan, sauté onion and bell pepper in oil for 2-3 minutes until slightly translucent. Add garlic and ginger and cook for 30 seconds. Add baby potatoes, vegetable broth, coconut milk, and red curry paste and bring to a simmer. Add cauliflower and matchstick carrots and cook for 10-15 minutes until cauliflower is softened. Add spinach and lime. Serve. (Add Thai basil leaves at service if desired)

RELATED: Real Health: Heart healthy inspiration from Wendy Brookhouse

RELATED: On the Menu: Healthy Fats without Fish!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.