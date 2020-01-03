COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Bier Distillery added food to its services and visited 13 ON YOUR SIDE studios Sunday to share a recipe from their new food menu.

Here is a recipe from the starters and small plate portion of the menu.

Beef Bitterballen

Slow cook beef chuck with chopped yellow onion, carrots, garlic, Bier Distillery Blonde Ale, salt, thyme, and bay leaf for 45 minutes.

Chop cooked beef into quarter-inch chunks.

Make a paste with the beef cooking liquid, butter, and flour. Combine with the beef and chill.

Form mixture into 1-1/2 inch balls and chill again.

Double bread the balls and chill. Deep fry at 400 degrees for one minute.

Serve with mustard.

Chef Sara Bierling says bitterballen is pot roast that's been rolled into a ball, breaded and deep-fried.

There is the option to make this dish vegetarian at the restaurant by choosing potato kale instead of beef.

Joel Bierling, President of Bier Distillery and Sara's husband, said they decided to add food to distillery so people can enjoy food while drinking their spirits.

"It just makes for more of a complete experience to have authentic food while drinking our spirits," he said.

The food menu is complete with starters and small plates, soups and salads, main courses and dessert. The food is Dutch-inspired as Joel Bierling's father was born in the Netherlands.

