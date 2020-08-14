Bonefish Grill's Artichoke Topped Wild Salmon

A delicious and fresh seafood dish.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting out to enjoy your favorite restaurant is tough during the pandemic, but Bonefish Grill is bringing the restaurant to you!

The restaurant shared their Artichoke Topped Salmon with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, so you can get a delicious taste of the sea from the comfort of your home.

Artichoke Topped Salmon

Ingredients:

4 each 7 wt oz Salmon Fillet Portions

1 TBSP your favorite Fish Seasoning

Oil for Grill

Artichoke Topping, Recipe above

20 spears of Asparagus (or your favorite veggie side)

1 cup Cherry Tomatoes, Halved (Or your favorite veggie side)

3 TBSP Olive Oil

S+P to Taste

Grilled half Lemon

Sauce of Choice

Directions:

Season Salmon Fillets with your seasoning, oil Grill Grill Salmon Fillets flesh side down, Ensure diamond grill marks Flip fillets and top with heaping ¼ cup of Artichoke Topping Allow Topping to warm through as the fish completes cooking Carefully caramelize the topped fish using a broiler or torch Sauté the vegetables in a sauté pan with Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper until al dente Place Cooked Vegetables towards the middle of each plate Top Vegetables with Grilled Salmon and serve with grilled Lemon and your favorite sauce or vinaigrette

Artichoke Topping

Ingredients:

1 Cup Canned Artichokes Hearts, Drained

2 TBSP Mayo

2 TBSP Mozzarella, Shredded

1 TBSP Parmesan Cheese, Grated

1 tsp Lemon Zest

2 tsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Basil, Chopped

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a stainless-steel bowl and stir to incorporate Keep Mixture refrigerated until ready to top Salmon

Shelf Life – 3 Days

