Bonefish Grill's Artichoke Topped Wild Salmon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting out to enjoy your favorite restaurant is tough during the pandemic, but Bonefish Grill is bringing the restaurant to you!
The restaurant shared their Artichoke Topped Salmon with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, so you can get a delicious taste of the sea from the comfort of your home.
Artichoke Topped Salmon
Ingredients:
- 4 each 7 wt oz Salmon Fillet Portions
- 1 TBSP your favorite Fish Seasoning
- Oil for Grill
- Artichoke Topping, Recipe above
- 20 spears of Asparagus (or your favorite veggie side)
- 1 cup Cherry Tomatoes, Halved (Or your favorite veggie side)
- 3 TBSP Olive Oil
- S+P to Taste
- Grilled half Lemon
- Sauce of Choice
Directions:
- Season Salmon Fillets with your seasoning, oil Grill
- Grill Salmon Fillets flesh side down, Ensure diamond grill marks
- Flip fillets and top with heaping ¼ cup of Artichoke Topping
- Allow Topping to warm through as the fish completes cooking
- Carefully caramelize the topped fish using a broiler or torch
- Sauté the vegetables in a sauté pan with Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper until al dente
- Place Cooked Vegetables towards the middle of each plate
- Top Vegetables with Grilled Salmon and serve with grilled Lemon and your favorite sauce or vinaigrette
Artichoke Topping
Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Canned Artichokes Hearts, Drained
- 2 TBSP Mayo
- 2 TBSP Mozzarella, Shredded
- 1 TBSP Parmesan Cheese, Grated
- 1 tsp Lemon Zest
- 2 tsp Lemon Juice
- 1 tsp Basil, Chopped
Directions:
- Add all ingredients to a stainless-steel bowl and stir to incorporate
- Keep Mixture refrigerated until ready to top Salmon
Shelf Life – 3 Days
