It's a standard for the fall season. Caramel apples can be customized to each person's taste and aren't difficult to make. Chef Char Morse joined us in studio to show us how.

Ingredients:

8 large tart apples

8 wooden chopsticks or popsicle sticks for handles

Caramel Ingredients:

1 cup butter

2 cups packed brown sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Dip apples in boiling water for a few seconds, then dry with paper towels to remove any wax from the peels. Set apples aside; when completely cool, insert a wooden chopstick firmly into the bottom of each apple for a handle.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Stir butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, and sweetened condensed milk together in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and reduce heat to medium. Cook until a candy thermometer reads 248 degrees F (120 degrees C), 25 to 30 minutes; stir constantly to prevent burning. A teaspoon of the syrup, dropped in a glass of cold water, should form a firm ball. Remove caramel from heat and stir in vanilla extract.

Working quickly, dip each apple into the hot caramel to completely coat the apple and about 1/2 inch of the wooden handle. Sprinkle apples with any desired toppings while still hot. Let caramel apples cool on the parchment paper. Use caution, caramel is very hot.

You can learn from Chef Char at the Muskegon Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings. She hosts classes at Kitchen 242 so be sure to check them out.

