Carrabba's Rigatoni Martino

Enjoy the taste of Italy from your very own kitchen.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Until you're ready to eat out, we're helping you enjoy eating in. Carrabba’s Italian Grill showed us how to make their Rigatoni Martino.

Rigatoni Martino

2 servings

Ingredients:

2 TBL Soybean Oil

1 cup Sliced Mushrooms

½ tsp Chopped Garlic

1 + 1/3 cup Tomato Sauce

2/3 cup Heavy Cream

5 cups Rigatoni Pasta

24 pieces Sundried Tomatoes, sliced ¼ inch

½ cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

4 TBL Grated Ricotta Salate Cheese*

2 TBL Green Onions, thinly sliced

Directions:

Heat oil in a large sauté pan or sauce pot. Add mushrooms and sauté for 2-3 minutes, until the mushrooms have some browning on them. Add chopped garlic and cook for 1 minute until fragrant. Add tomato sauce and cream. Bring to a boil and simmer for 4-5 minutes to incorporate the sauces. Turn off heat. Bring 1 gallon of water to boil and add 1 TBL of salt to the water. Cook rigatoni pasta until al dente. Drain the pasta, do not rinse, and add it to the sauce. Add sundried tomatoes to the sauce. Turn the flame back on and add cheese. Stirring the pasta and sauce over heat until the cheese is melted into the sauce. Use a cook spoon to separate the pasta into two large serving bowls. Grate ricotta salate on top of the pasta. Sprinkle green onions over pasta. Serve with no protein or top it with sliced grilled chicken or cooked sausage.

*Ricotta Salate is a cheese made with whey from sheep’s milk that is pressed, salted, and aged. The salting process removes most of the water, so the cheese is very dry and grates or crumbles easily. It is an excellent topping for pasta and salads. In Italian, the word “Salate” means salted.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.