GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 1 cup sugar

1 stick butter

Cream together and add:...

2 eggs

3 very ripe bananas- mashed (I add FOUR)

Catherine Behrendt

Add:

1 cup Flour

1 tsp. Soda

1/2 tsp. Salt

1 cup chopped or crushed nuts, depending on your personal taste. It can also be made without nuts.

Pour into greased, floured bread pan. Bake at 300 degrees for 1 1/2 hours.

