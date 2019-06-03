When it comes to the Lent season, seafood is a big part. Chef Char joins us to cook up a spicy Cajun stew that originated in Louisiana around the 18th century and is craved and enjoyed by many during Mardi Gras or just as a hearty meal any other time of the year.

Ingredients

4 ounces vegetable oil

4 ounces all-purpose flour

1 1/2 pounds tail-on medium-sized (31-50 count) shrimp

1 quart seafood stock or broth

1 large diced onion

1/2 cup celery, diced (2 or 3 stalks)

1 large green pepper, diced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 peeled, seeded and chopped fresh tomatoes or 14 oz. can petite diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 bay leaves

1/2 pound andouille sausage, cut into 1/4-inch pieces and browned

1 tablespoon file powder

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

2. Place the vegetable oil and flour into a 5 to 6-quart cast iron Dutch oven and whisk together to combine. Place on the middle shelf of the oven, uncovered, and bake for 1 1/2 hours, whisking 2 to 3 times throughout the cooking process.

3. Once the roux is done, carefully remove it from the oven and set over medium-high heat. Add the onions, celery, green peppers and garlic and cook, stirring constantly for 7 to 8 minutes or until the onions begin to turn translucent.

4. Add the tomatoes, salt, black pepper, thyme, cayenne pepper, and bay leaves and stir to combine. Slowly add the shrimp broth while whisking continually.

5. Decrease the heat to low, cover and cook for 35 minutes.

6. Turn off the heat, add the shrimp and sausage and stir to combine. Add the file powder while stirring constantly. Cover and allow to sit for 10 minutes prior to serving.

7. Serve over rice.

If you like this recipe, you can follow Chef Char on Facebook or her blog at www.chefcharmorse.com or www.facebook.com/chefcharmorse for more recipes and fun with food.

Chef Char gives lessons on cooking at the Muskegon Farmer's Market. You can learn more about them and purchase tickets to participate here.

