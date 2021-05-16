Celebrate National BBQ Day with this Cherrywood Smoked Pulled Pork

Dust off that smoker and follow along as Gina Ferwerda shows us a delicious and versatile recipe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday, May 16 is National BBQ Day so we're celebrating by smoking some pork butt with Gina Ferwerda! Break that smoker out of the shed and let's get cooking!

Cherrywood Smoked Pulled Pork

Ingredients:

1 bone-in Boston butt, about 7-8 pounds

1/4 cup yellow mustard

BBQ seasoning

Apple juice or apple cider vinegar, for spritzing

Directions:

Heat a smoker to 275°F. I used a pellet smoker with cherrywood pellets. Pat the meat dry and spread a thin layer of mustard all over the pork butt. Liberally sprinkle all sides of the pork with BBQ seasoning. Place meat (fat side up) directly on the rack in the smoker and smoke, with full smoke, for 8-10 hours. Maintain the smoker at 275°F the entire time. The approximate smoking time is 90 minutes per pound at 275°F. Start spritzing the meat with apple juice (I do 2 parts apple juice to 1 part apple cider vinegar) in a spray bottle, at 2-3 hours in. Spritz once an hour until the internal temperature of the meat is between 165°- 175°F. At that time, remove meat and wrap with pink butcher paper or aluminum foil. Tightly wrap meat and return to the smoker. Continue smoking meat until the internal temperature is 205°F. Remove meat from the smoker and let rest for 30 minutes. Remove bone and shred meat.

Smoked Lemon Asparagus

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh, Michigan asparagus

1 lemon, cut in half

1 tablespoon avocado oil

Cherrywood Smoked Seasoning

Directions:

Heat smoker to 275°F. Place asparagus and lemon on a grill pan, then drizzle with oil and seasoning. Smoke for 30 minutes, or until tender-crisp. I place the asparagus on the smoker after removing the pork. The asparagus takes approximately 30 minutes and the pork needs to rest for 30 minutes. This way, everything will be done at the same time.

