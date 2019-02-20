GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The month of February celebrates the Chinese New Year and is American Heart Month! To celebrate, Chef Jennifer Brower visited 13 ON YOUR SIDE to show us some delicious and healthy Asian inspired dishes!

Chef Jenn Brower is the Regional Executive Chef for Chartwells K12, supporting and partnering with almost 200 school districts in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio.

Chartwell's students across the U.S. have been enjoying healthy, warming and nutritious Asian themed dishes during the month of February. Focusing on whole grains, reduced sodium sauces as well as assorted vibrant veggies, these dishes not only look colorful, but they taste great and are very filling!

These recipes are inspired by Food Network star, Chef Jet Tila through a collaborative effort with Chartwells K12 chefs and Compass Group.

Chicken Teriyaki Noodle Bowl: Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 cups Whole Grain Spaghetti Noodles, Cooked

6 ounces Cooked, Diced Chicken

2 TBSP Teriyaki Sauce-less Sodium

2 cups Chicken Broth-Low Sodium

1 TBSP + 1tsp So Sauce, Less Sodium

1/4 tsp Ginger, Ground, Dry

2 TBSP Scallions, Fresh, Small Slices

1 ounce (1/4 cup) Carrots, Shredded, Steamed

1/2 cup Baby Spinach, Steamed

Directions:

Cook Whole Grain (WG) spaghetti noodles until 80% done-light core left in center of noodle strands. Don't overcook or WG pasta turns to paste fast! While spaghetti noodles are cooking, prepare rest of ingredients. Wash all produce before preparing/cutting. Toss chicken with teriyaki sauce, heat together until chicken is 165 degrees F internally. Hold hot until time to assemble. Separately, steam or saute' lightly, the shredded carrots, baby spinach and scallions. Hold hot. Heat chicken broth with soy sauce and ginger to 140 degrees F minimally. Hold hot. To assemble each bowl: 1 cup noodles

3 ounces teriyaki chicken

1/4 cup carrots & 1/4 cup baby spinach

1 tbsp scallions (green onions)

1 cup hot broth/sauce over the top

Roasted Rainbow Carrots with Sesame & Soy: Serves 4 (Portion: 1/2 cup or one large whole carrot)

Ingredients:

11 ounces Carrots, Fresh, Rainbow

1 1/2 tsp Sesame Oil

2 tsp Soy Sauce-Less Sodium

1 TBSP Sesame Seeds-Toasted

1 tsp Scallions, Fresh, Silver-Sliced

***Note-Recipe can utilize regular orange carrots if Rainbow are not available

Directions:

Wash and peel carrots. Leave whole (trip top greens tight) or slice carrots into medium bite sized pieces. Place carrots on a sheet pan. Toss carrots with sesame oil. Roast at 375 degrees F for 10-15 minutes until golden brown, turning once. Once golden brown, sprinkle soy sauce, sesame seeds and scallions over carrots. Continue to roast for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from heat and enjoy!

