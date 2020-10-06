Chef Char shares loaded baked potato recipe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich —
Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a recipe packed with flavor -- a loaded baked potato with all the works.
Chef Char’s Loaded Baked Potatoes
Baked Potato and Toppings
1 pound bacon, cooked crisp and cut into small pieces
1 pound broccoli, cut into small pieces and steamed
1 bunch green onion, cut into small pieces
8 russet potatoes, oiled and salted and baked
Cheese Sauce Ingredients: (serves 8)
2 Tbls unsalted butter
3 Tbls all-purpose flour
2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
8 oz. cream cheese
2 cups milk
1 tsp Dijon mustard
3 ½ cups cheddar cheese, shredded (reserve ½ cup cheese for garnish)
½ - 1 tsp cayenne pepper or paprika (plus more for garnish)
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- To make the roux, in a pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour.
- Slowly add the chicken or vegetable broth to the roux while stirring constantly.
- Melt in the cream cheese while stirring. Add the cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, milk and stir.
- Continue to stir until sauce is smooth, thick and bubbling, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Sprinkle in cayenne pepper or paprika and add salt and pepper to taste.
- Build loaded potatoes by slitting the tops of the cooked potatoes and stuff with steamed broccoli, bacon, green onions and shredded cheese. Coat generously with cheese sauce.
Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Chef Char's strawberry-rhubarb cheesecake bars
- Quarantine Recipes: Chef Char's Smoked Lemon Turkey Breast
- Quarantine Recipes: Elderberry Tea 3 Ways
- Quarantine Recipes: Chef Char's asparagus tart
- Quarantine Recipes: Dutch Baby Pancakes and Fruit Filling
- Chef Char's prime rib recipe
- Chef Char shares beef, bean and cheese burrito bursting with flavor
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.