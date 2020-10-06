Chef Char shares loaded baked potato recipe

Cheese, bacon, broccoli and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a recipe packed with flavor -- a loaded baked potato with all the works.

Chef Char’s Loaded Baked Potatoes

Baked Potato and Toppings

1 pound bacon, cooked crisp and cut into small pieces

1 pound broccoli, cut into small pieces and steamed

1 bunch green onion, cut into small pieces

8 russet potatoes, oiled and salted and baked

Cheese Sauce Ingredients: (serves 8)

2 Tbls unsalted butter

3 Tbls all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

8 oz. cream cheese

2 cups milk

1 tsp Dijon mustard

3 ½ cups cheddar cheese, shredded (reserve ½ cup cheese for garnish)

½ - 1 tsp cayenne pepper or paprika (plus more for garnish)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

To make the roux, in a pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the flour. Slowly add the chicken or vegetable broth to the roux while stirring constantly. Melt in the cream cheese while stirring. Add the cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, milk and stir. Continue to stir until sauce is smooth, thick and bubbling, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat. Sprinkle in cayenne pepper or paprika and add salt and pepper to taste. Build loaded potatoes by slitting the tops of the cooked potatoes and stuff with steamed broccoli, bacon, green onions and shredded cheese. Coat generously with cheese sauce.

Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com

