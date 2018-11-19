MUSKEGON, Mich. - Thanksgiving is just days away, and along with the turkey and stuffing, comes dessert.

Cher Char Morse sells pies and teaches classes at Kitchen 242 in Muskegon. Chef Char joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings with a sweet recipe to dress up any type of pie this holiday season.

Vanilla Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Serve this over Chef Char’s apple pie with ice cream or whipped cream

Ingredients:

1 stick unsalted butter

1 ½ cup packed brown sugar

1 ½ cups heavy cream

Pinch of Himalayan pink salt

¼ cup vanilla-infused bourbon (or a good, real vanilla extract of your choice)

Directions:

Add all ingredients except the vanilla to a small sauce pan and stir. Bring contents to a boil for one minute and shut off heat. Add vanilla and stir. Serve sauce hot or cooled to room temperature.

Store any extra sauce in refrigerator. After refrigeration, reheat and shake or stir sauce before using.

Maple Caramel Sauce

Serve this over Chef Char’s sweet potato pie with toasted pecans

Ingredients:

1 stick unsalted butter

1 ½ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup maple syrup

1 cup heavy cream

Pinch of Himalayan pink salt

2 Tbls pure vanilla

Take a class with Chef Char in Kitchen 242 at the Muskegon Farmers Market in downtown Muskegon. Tickets to classes are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/mi--muskegon/chef-char-morse/.

Want Chef Char to make your Thanksgiving pies? Order your pie Monday and pick up Wednesday, Nov. 21 at Kitchen242, located at 242 W. Western Ave. in downtown Muskegon.

Orders can be taken by messaging Chef Char through her Facebook page.

