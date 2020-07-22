Chef Char shares brownies with a twist

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try. This week she shares a recipe for ooey-gooey brownies with a twist. Check it out!
Zucchini Brownies
In the video, Chef Char made a double batch of zucchini brownies – one for home and one to give away. She says to either make your brownies in a (restaurant size) half sheet pan or in separate small pans (8x8 and a 9x11)
Ingredients:
2 cups puréed zucchini (about three 8" fresh zucchini, trimmed), cut into chunks, then puréed.
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
8 large eggs
1-2 Tablespoons vanilla extract
2 cups sugar
1 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa, Dutch-process or natural
2 teaspoons baking powder
2-3 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 package (12 oz.) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
Directions for brownies:
Puree all ingredients together and place in a prepared baking sheet.
Ganache for Brownies
Ingredients:
4 -(16 oz. bars) Dark Chocolate of your choice (Dove!)
1 ½ cup creamy peanut butter
Directions:
- In a double boiler, stir until smooth. Pour over slightly warmed brownies.
- Garnish with broken pieces of peanuts butter cups and crazy dancing.
Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Chef Char's strawberry-rhubarb cheesecake bars
- Quarantine Recipes: Chef Char's Smoked Lemon Turkey Breast
- Quarantine Recipes: Elderberry Tea 3 Ways
- Quarantine Recipes: Chef Char's asparagus tart
- Quarantine Recipes: Dutch Baby Pancakes and Fruit Filling
- Chef Char's prime rib recipe
- Chef Char shares beef, bean and cheese burrito bursting with flavor
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.