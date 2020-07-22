Chef Char shares brownies with a twist

Zucchini and chocolate don't sound like they would be a match made in heaven, but with this recipe, they definitely are!

Zucchini Brownies

In the video, Chef Char made a double batch of zucchini brownies – one for home and one to give away. She says to either make your brownies in a (restaurant size) half sheet pan or in separate small pans (8x8 and a 9x11)

Ingredients:

2 cups puréed zucchini (about three 8" fresh zucchini, trimmed), cut into chunks, then puréed.

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

8 large eggs

1-2 Tablespoons vanilla extract

2 cups sugar

1 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa, Dutch-process or natural

2 teaspoons baking powder

2-3 teaspoons Kosher salt

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 package (12 oz.) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips

Directions for brownies:

Puree all ingredients together and place in a prepared baking sheet.

Ganache for Brownies

Ingredients:

4 -(16 oz. bars) Dark Chocolate of your choice (Dove!)

1 ½ cup creamy peanut butter

Directions:

In a double boiler, stir until smooth. Pour over slightly warmed brownies. Garnish with broken pieces of peanuts butter cups and crazy dancing.

Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com.

