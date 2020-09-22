Chef Char shares recipe for lemon blueberry muffins

WHITEHALL, Mich — As the summer begins to wind down, Chef Char Morse is back with a delicious way to hang on to the season. This week, she shared a recipe for some lemon blueberry muffins.
Chef Char's Lemon Blueberry Muffins
Ingredients:
2 1/4 cup (11 ounces) all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup (4 ounces) sugar
1/2 cup vegetable, canola or coconut oil
2 eggs
1 cup (8 ounces) plain whole fat yogurt
Zest of one fresh lemon (about 1 Tablespoon)
2 cups blueberries, fresh or frozen
¼ cup turbinado sugar (sometimes called raw sugar or demerara sugar)
Instructions:
- Heat the oven to 375 degrees F and fill a large 6-cup muffin pan or a 12-cup cupcake pan with non-stick spray or with cupcake/muffin liners.
- Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large mixing bowl. In second bowl whisk together the sugar, oil, eggs, yolks, yogurt and lemon zest until smooth.
- Make a crater in the middle of the dry ingredients and pour the wet ingredients into it. Stir with a rubber spatula until just barely combined. Be careful of over mixing – there should be some lumps of flour in the batter.
- Fold in the blueberries, mixing just to combine.
- Fill each of the muffin tin wells at least ¾ of the way to the top.
- Sprinkle the muffins with the sanding sugar and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the bottom of a muffin comes out clean.
- Remove from oven and turn out, upside down, onto a clean tea towel to cool completely. This step is key in preventing mushy muffin bottoms.
- Serve immediately or store in an airtight container for up to a week.
Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com.
