GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It doesn't feel too much like spring out right now, but don't fret! Chef Char Morse has the perfect comfort food recipe that will warm you right up!

Chef Char joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings virtually with a Turkey Noodle Soup recipe that's perfect for cold nights at home!

Chef Char’s Turkey Noodle Soup

Noodle Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup semolina flour

3 eggs

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Pinch salt

Fresh or dried herbs (optional)

¼- ½ cup ice water (start with ¼ cup and add more water as needed)

Noodle Directions:

Using a mixer with a dough hook, add all-purpose and semolina flours, salt, eggs, and olive oil.

Turn on mixer and add cold water in small increments (depending on weather, the dough requires less water in humid or rainy weather and more water in dry weather) until dough forms a round ball in mixer.

Set dough aside and rest dough 15-30 minutes while covered.

Separate rested dough into three sections and roll dough on a lightly floured surface until very thin, about 1/8 inch.

Slice into noodles using a pizza cutter or knife. Noodles can be dried and frozen or added directly to the soup.

Soup Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon butter or olive oil (to sauté carrots, onions and celery)

4 carrots, peeled and diced

3 stalks celery, diced

1 medium onion, diced

6 cups chicken or turkey stock or broth

3 cups redskin potatoes, diced

3 cups cooked chicken or turkey ( or whatever you get from your leftovers)

2 cups corn (fresh, frozen or canned)

2 cups green peas (fresh, frozen or canned)

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon ground thyme

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, chopped fine

1 teaspoon rubbed sage

1 Tablespoon parsley flakes

1 bay leaf

Salt and Pepper to taste (start with about 1 teaspoon each)

½ cup nutritional yeast flakes (optional)

(Chef’s note: Sometimes I also add 1 tsp paprika and/or ½ tsp oregano)

Egg noodles from recipe above

Soup Directions:

To make soup stock, use the leftovers from a roasted turkey. Remove skin (discard) from roasted turkey, remove and save the cooked meat for soup and cover bones with water in a large pan. Boil on low for two hours or more (up to 12 hours).

Strain bones and connective tissue from broth before using.

Turn up the heat on the broth and add the reserved turkey meat and the cut up potatoes.

In a medium pan, sauté carrots, celery and onion. Cook vegetables until onions appear translucent and some are starting to turn brown and add to the broth.

Add the spices and herbs to the turkey stock and bring everything to a boil. Once boiling, add noodles from recipe above and cook for an additional five minutes.

Add peas and corn and stir in while soup is boiling. Shut off heat, remove the bay leaf, then taste and adjust seasoning before serving.

Follow Chef Char on Facebook www.facebook.com\chefcharmorse or find more fun recipes at www.chefcharmorse.com.

