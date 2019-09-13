On the stove or on the grill, you can get create an amazing dish with peaches right in your own home. Chef Char shared one of her favorite recipes.

Grilled Cinnamon Honey Bourbon Peaches with Cream

Grilled Peaches Ingredients:

5 ripe peaches, cut in half and pit removed

Cinnamon Bourbon Sauce Ingredients:

½ cup unsalted butter

½ cup honey

1 cup brown sugar

1 tsp powdered cinnamon

½ tsp salt

¼ cup bourbon or vanilla-infused bourbon

Cinnamon Bourbon Sauce Directions:

Add all ingredients except the bourbon to a small sauce pan and stir. Bring contents to a boil for one minute. Turn heat to low or off and add bourbon or vanilla-infused bourbon. Keep the sauce warm until ready to pour on prepared peaches before grilling. Reserve some sauce for drizzling on peaches after grilling.

Grilled Peaches Directions:

Preheat grill to 450 degrees F and oil the surface of the grill. Using a small ladle, coat peaches with the butter and sugar mixture. Allow any extra sauce mixture to pool into the center of the peaches where the pit had been. Place peaches on the hot grill for 3 minutes, allowing the butter and sugar mixture to continue to soak into the center of the peach while it heats up. Flip peaches and cook for 2 minutes or until grill marks are achieved. Move peaches ¼ turn for another 1-2 minutes, until desired marks are obtained. Remove peaches from heat and hold warm.

Sweetened Vanilla Whipped Cream Ingredients:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 Tablespoons powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon vanilla

Sweetened Vanilla Whipped Cream Directions:

Refrigerate a large mixing bowl until ready to whip cream.

Place cream, sugar and vanilla in the refrigerated bowl and, using the whisk attachment on an electric mixer, whip the cream until light and fluffy.

To Serve:

Place peach on center of plate.

Drizzle cinnamon bourbon sauce into center of peach.

Add a dollop of sweetened vanilla whipped cream.

Drizzle more bourbon sauce lightly over peach and whipped cream.

Sprinkle with additional cinnamon, if desired.

Chef Char teaches cooking classes at Kitchen 242 at the Muskegon Farmer's Market. If you are interested in joining an upcoming class you can reserve your spot by clicking on this link.

You can also follow Chef Char on Facebook, or check out her blog for more ideas.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.