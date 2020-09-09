Cher Char’s Grilled Peach Salad

A delicious Labor Day treat.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — As we say goodbye to Summer of 2020, Chef Char shows us a delicious and fresh fruit salad.

Grilled Peaches

Ingredients:

1 stick (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter

½ cup honey

6-8 peaches cut in half and pits removed

Directions:

In a large pan over medium heat, melt butter and add honey. Stir honey and butter together and turn off heat. Place peaches in the pan and turn peaches in the melted honey butter to coat completely. Preheat a grill or cast iron grilling pan and place coated peaches, fruit (pectin) side down onto hot grill grates to sear and obtain grill marks, about 3-5 minutes. Turn peaches, peel side down to slightly warm and develop light sear marks, about 2-4 minutes.

Apricot Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

½ cup apricot preserves or peach jam

3 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar

1 to 1 ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

1 Tablespoon honey

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

In a mixer or food processor, add preserves or jam, vinegar, mustard, salt and honey. Mix ingredients on medium speed and slowly add olive oil while mixing. Once all olive oil is added, continue to mix an additional minute until all ingredients are incorporated. Pour vinaigrette into a carafe or bowl and refrigerate unused portions.

Grilled Peach Salad

Yiels 4 large salads

Ingredients:

4 cups artisan lettuce, cleaned and chopped

½ red onion, sliced

1 cup sliced almonds, toasted

½ cup blue cheese crumbles

6-8 grilled peach halves, each grilled half then sliced into 4 pieces

2 cups fresh blueberries

1 cup apricot balsamic vinaigrette (recipe above)

Directions:

On four separate plates, add one cup of lettuce each plate. Add onion slices, almonds, cheese, peaches and blueberries. Drizzle generously with vinaigrette. Serve immediately.

For more great food inspiration, be sure to follow Chef Char on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

