Cher Char’s Grilled Peach Salad

WHITEHALL, Mich. — As we say goodbye to Summer of 2020, Chef Char shows us a delicious and fresh fruit salad.
Grilled Peaches
Ingredients:
- 1 stick (8 Tablespoons) unsalted butter
- ½ cup honey
- 6-8 peaches cut in half and pits removed
Directions:
- In a large pan over medium heat, melt butter and add honey.
- Stir honey and butter together and turn off heat.
- Place peaches in the pan and turn peaches in the melted honey butter to coat completely.
- Preheat a grill or cast iron grilling pan and place coated peaches, fruit (pectin) side down onto hot grill grates to sear and obtain grill marks, about 3-5 minutes.
- Turn peaches, peel side down to slightly warm and develop light sear marks, about 2-4 minutes.
Apricot Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- ½ cup apricot preserves or peach jam
- 3 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 1 to 1 ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
- In a mixer or food processor, add preserves or jam, vinegar, mustard, salt and honey.
- Mix ingredients on medium speed and slowly add olive oil while mixing.
- Once all olive oil is added, continue to mix an additional minute until all ingredients are incorporated.
- Pour vinaigrette into a carafe or bowl and refrigerate unused portions.
Grilled Peach Salad
Yiels 4 large salads
Ingredients:
- 4 cups artisan lettuce, cleaned and chopped
- ½ red onion, sliced
- 1 cup sliced almonds, toasted
- ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
- 6-8 grilled peach halves, each grilled half then sliced into 4 pieces
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- 1 cup apricot balsamic vinaigrette (recipe above)
Directions:
- On four separate plates, add one cup of lettuce each plate.
- Add onion slices, almonds, cheese, peaches and blueberries.
- Drizzle generously with vinaigrette.
- Serve immediately.
