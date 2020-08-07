Zucchini with a twist!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a recipe with a interesting shape -- herbed cheese-stuffed fried zucchini blossoms.

Chef Char’s Herbed Cheese-Stuffed Fried Zucchini Blossoms

Ingredients:

12 zucchini blossoms, rinsed, stamens removed

Filling Ingredients:

1 (8 oz. block) cream cheese, softened

½ cup feta cheese (I used the tomato-basil blend feta cheese from Athenos)

3 oz. goat cheese

2 Tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

1 egg

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon dried fennel flower

1 teaspoon thyme

Filling Directions:

Using the paddle attachment on an electric mixer, add softened cream cheese, feta, goat and Parmesan cheese and mix on low speed for a minute. Add the egg, garlic, salt and herbs. Turn up mixer speed until cheese looks smooth, then transfer to a piping bag. Squeeze filling inside of cleaned blossoms. Fold the flower petals over the cheese and set aside to batter and fry.

Batter Ingredients:

Oil for frying

2 cups milk

1 cup flour or corn starch

1 cup powdered Parmesan cheese

Batter Instructions:

In a large cast iron, preheat oil to 350 degrees. Using 2 dishes for the batter, place milk in the first dish and the dry ingredients (corn starch or flour plus Parmesan) in a second dish. Dip the cheese-filled blossoms in the milk. Shake off excess milk and transfer to the dry ingredient dish. Completely coat the blossom before placing gently into hot oil. Cook for one minute and flip. Cook for one more minute and immediately remove fried blossom from heat. Place on a paper towel lined platter to cool for a minute. Enjoy immediately.

Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com.

