GRAND RAPIDS, Mich —
Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a recipe with a interesting shape -- herbed cheese-stuffed fried zucchini blossoms.
Chef Char’s Herbed Cheese-Stuffed Fried Zucchini Blossoms
Ingredients:
12 zucchini blossoms, rinsed, stamens removed
Filling Ingredients:
1 (8 oz. block) cream cheese, softened
½ cup feta cheese (I used the tomato-basil blend feta cheese from Athenos)
3 oz. goat cheese
2 Tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
1 egg
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon dried fennel flower
1 teaspoon thyme
Filling Directions:
- Using the paddle attachment on an electric mixer, add softened cream cheese, feta, goat and Parmesan cheese and mix on low speed for a minute.
- Add the egg, garlic, salt and herbs.
- Turn up mixer speed until cheese looks smooth, then transfer to a piping bag.
- Squeeze filling inside of cleaned blossoms.
- Fold the flower petals over the cheese and set aside to batter and fry.
Batter Ingredients:
Oil for frying
2 cups milk
1 cup flour or corn starch
1 cup powdered Parmesan cheese
Batter Instructions:
- In a large cast iron, preheat oil to 350 degrees.
- Using 2 dishes for the batter, place milk in the first dish and the dry ingredients (corn starch or flour plus Parmesan) in a second dish.
- Dip the cheese-filled blossoms in the milk. Shake off excess milk and transfer to the dry ingredient dish. Completely coat the blossom before placing gently into hot oil.
- Cook for one minute and flip. Cook for one more minute and immediately remove fried blossom from heat.
- Place on a paper towel lined platter to cool for a minute. Enjoy immediately.
Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com.
