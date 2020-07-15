Chef Char's Salt Block Fajitas

Delicious, marinaded fajita meat

Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a recipe for salt block fajitas, the perfect summer dinner idea!

Salt Block Fajitas

Meat Marinade Ingredients:

½ cup olive oil

Juice of 2 limes

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tablespoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1 Tablespoon smoked paprika

3-4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into long strips, about 1/2 inch thick

*other meats such as skirt steak, top or bottom round roast and pork loin, trimmed and cut thin, or peeled shrimp are will also work in this marinade recipe before cooking on a Himalayan salt block.

Directions:

In a gallon-size re-sealable plastic bag, add the marinade ingredients. Add trimmed and sliced meat to the marinade, seal the bag and shake so that all meat pieces are covered with spices and oil. Place the plastic bag in a bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour. (Marinade times vary, depending on the meat chosen. 15 minutes for shrimp, 20 minutes for chicken and 1 hour for steak). Prepare a salt block for cooking the meat. *This recipe does not use salt because ingredients will pick up salt when cooking on the Himalayan salt block. If you do not have a salt block, this recipe will need 2 teaspoons salt in the marinade before cooking. When ready to cook, place meat on pre-heated salt block and sear. Turn meat until all sides appear cooked then remove from heat and serve.

Peppers & Onions Ingredients:

3 bell peppers, cut into strips

2 large onions, halved and sliced lengthwise

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Place peppers and onions in a bowl and add olive oil. Toss vegetables in olive oil until all pieces are coated. If grilling, place vegetables in a foil packet and place directly on a grill, otherwise place vegetables in a saute pan over medium heat. Stir occasionally. When done, vegetables should be soft and onions slightly caramelized.

For Fajitas: serve with 8 inch flour tortillas, warmed.

Top with: grated colby jack cheese or queso fresco, sour cream or greek yogurt, salsa, guacamole, sliced limes.

Find more recipes from Chef Char on her Facebook or blog, www.chefcharmore.com.

