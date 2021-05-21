Chef Char's Southwest Salad with Tequila Lime Chicken

With the warm days comes grilling! Check out this great recipe from Chef Char!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're ready to bust out the grill but unsure of what to make, why not try this delicious Southwest Salad with Tequila Lime Chicken?

Chef Char’s Southwest Salad with Salt Block Tequila Lime Chicken

Makes 4 servings

Tequila Lime Chicken Marinade Ingredients:

2 large (6-8 ounce each) boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin slices

Juice of one freshly squeezed lime (about 3 Tablespoons lime juice)

1 shot (1.5 ounces) tequila

2 Tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 teaspoon ground pepper

2 heaping Tablespoons ground cumin

*If using a Himalayan salt block to cook the chicken, do not add salt to the marinade. If NOT cooking chicken on a salt block, add 2 teaspoons salt to the marinade.

Marinade Directions:

Place cut up chicken in a plastic gallon-size resealable bag. Add marinade ingredients to the chicken in the bag and seal the bag. Mix the chicken in the marinade by shaking the bag and moving contents around before laying flat and refrigerating for 30 minutes to one hour.

Cooking Directions:

Place chicken and marinade juices directly on a preheated, hot salt block. Cook until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees F.

Salad Ingredients:

3 ounces cooked tequila lime chicken

2 cups your choice shredded lettuce, chopped romaine lettuce or spring mix

¼ cup cooked corn, drained

¼ cup canned black beans, drained

¼ cup fresh salsa or pico de gallo (made with fresh diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and lime juice)

6 cherry tomatoes, diced

2 Tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves

¼ cup shredded cheddar or shredded Colby Jack cheese

Garnish with crispy tortilla strips

Optional: serve with diced avocado, guacamole, extra salsa and your choice of salad dressing.

Quick Southwest Salad Dressing Ingredients:

½ cup guacamole

½ cup sour cream

2 Tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon cumin

Dash of salt

1 teaspoon honey

Quick Southwest Salad Dressing Directions:

Mix before drizzling on salad.

To see more great recipes by Chef Char, click here or follow her on Facebook.

