Chef Char's strawberry-rhubarb cheesecake bars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious recipe to try! This week she shares a sweet treat -- strawberry and rhubarb cheesecake bars.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cheesecake Bars

Shortbread Crust Ingredients

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

¼ cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

Cheesecake Ingredients

8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Strawberry-Rhubarb Filling Ingredients

2 ½ cups fresh rhubarb, cut into ½” pieces

1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced

¼ cup flour

1 egg

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

Streusel Topping Ingredients

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup brown sugar, packed

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup (one stick) unsalted butter, melted

2/3 cup old fashioned oats

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cheesecake Bars Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick spray. Line the bottom and all sides of the pan with parchment paper.

Crust Directions: Using the paddle attachment of an electric mixer, cream together butter and brown sugar until smooth. Mix in vanilla and salt. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the flour to the butter mixture and mix until combined. Press the dough evenly into the prepared baking pan. Bake for 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Set aside to cool.

Cream Cheese Filling Directions

Using the paddle attachment of an electric mixer, combine cream cheese and granulated sugar together until smooth. Add the egg and vanilla and mix until combined. Pour over the partially-baked crust and spread evenly.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Filling Directions

In a medium bowl, stir together flour, eggs, sugar and salt. Mix until smooth. Add the sliced strawberries and diced rhubarb and stir until fruit is coated. Pour over cream cheese mixture.

Streusel Topping Directions

In a medium bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Cut in the old fashioned oats until it develops into a pea-sized crumb-like mixture. Sprinkle streusel topping over the fruit mixture.

Bake for 40-45 minutes or until golden brown on top and filling is set. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into squares before serving.

