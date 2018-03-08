Peach Pie A la Mode with Vanilla Bourbon Caramel Sauce

A recipe from Chef Char Morse

Vanilla Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Ingredients:

1 stick unsalted butter

1 ½ cup packed brown sugar

1 ½ cups heavy cream

Pinch of Himalayan pink salt

¼ cup vanilla-infused bourbon (or a good, real vanilla extract of your choice)

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients except the vanilla to a small sauce pan and stir.

2. Bring contents to a boil for one minute and shut off heat.

3. Add vanilla and stir.

Serve sauce hot or cooled to room temperature. Store any extra sauce in refrigerator. After refrigeration, reheat and shake or stir sauce before using.

Chef Char’s peach pies (and other fruit pies) are available for purchase or pick up at Taste of Kitchen242, one of the Western Market chalets in downtown Muskegon, located at 307 W Western Avenue.

Pies can be ordered ahead by contacting Chef Char on Chef Char’s Facebook page or by e-mail at chefcharmorse@gmail.com

