GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battle it out for the Super Bowl, millions of people will be hosting watch parties at home.

If you'll be having wings this Sunday, this is the recipe you need! Chef Char Morse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings with a wing bar set up and recipes for the "Sideline Sauces."

Chef Char’s Wing Bar with Sideline Sauces

Ingredients:

Peanut oil, vegetable oil or canola oil for frying (about 10 cups)

¾ cup cornstarch

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250°. Let wings sit at room temperature 30 minutes; this will take off the chill and help them cook evenly. Pour peanut or canola oil into a large heavy pot to a depth of 2” and fit with a deep-fry thermometer. Heat over medium-high heat until thermometer registers 375°. Meanwhile, place cornstarch, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Working in 3 batches, dredge wings in cornstarch mixture, shaking off excess, then carefully lower wings into oil. Fry, turning occasionally, until chicken is cooked through and crust is golden brown and very crisp, 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack set inside a lined, rimmed baking sheet and transfer to oven to keep warm while you fry remaining wings. Transfer wings to a large bowl, add sauce of choice and toss to coat. Serve immediately with celery sticks and dips.

Traditional Buffalo Wings

Sauce ingredients:

2 Tbls butter

½ cup hot pepper sauce (such as Frank’s)

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon Kosher salt,

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in hot sauce, cayenne, salt and pepper until combined. Remove pan from heat and set aside; rewarm just before tossing with wing

Blue Cheese Sideline Sauce Dip

Ingredients:

2 ounces mild blue cheese (such as Roquefort or Saint Agur), crumbled

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper to taste

Blue Cheese Dip

Directions:

Whisk together blue cheese, buttermilk, mayonnaise, sour cream and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Garlic Parmesan Wings

Ingredients:

1/3 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Garlic Parmesan Wings Directions

In a large bowl, combine melted butter, garlic powder, grated Parmesan, cayenne pepper and chopped parsley. Toss cooked crispy chicken wings and drummettes in sauce until evenly coated. Serve with a sprinkling of red pepper flakes (optional) and additional garlic Parmesan mixture.

Southwest Wings

Ingredients:

½ cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Pour above ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Toss baked chicken wings and drumettes in the sauce until evenly coated.

Hot and Spicy Wing Sideline Sauce Dip

Ingredients:

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, minced

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix above ingredients in a bowl, whisk together, and serve.

Find more information about Chef Char and all the delicious food she makes on her Facebook page.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Super Bowl crafts, recipes and stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:



►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.