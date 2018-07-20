GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's the time of year so many of us wait all year for cherry and blueberry season! Michigan resort owner and cookbook author Gina Ferwerda joined the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Weekend Morning team to share a recipe that features both!

It's called Cherry-Berry Stuffed French Toast Casserole, and it's from the Summer Chapter of her cookbook Meals from the Mitten.

Cherry-Berry Stuffed French Toast Casserole

(Serves 8-10)

Ingredients

12 brioche bread slices

2 cups assorted fresh summer berries and cherries (strawberries, sweet cherries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries)

Pure maple syrup, for garnish

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Note: Use any combination of berries and cherries (strawberries should be hulled and halved; cherries should be pitted and halved before using).

Filling

1 - 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons sugar

Egg Mixture

6 eggs

1/2 cup half-and-half

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

Topping

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup blueberries

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon corn syrup

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350º-F. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray.

Filling

In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth.

Egg Mixture

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, half and half, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon and salt.

Topping

In a small saucepan, heat all topping ingredients together over medium heat until butter is melted and everything is well-incorporated.

Assemble

Add 6 slices of brioche bread to cover the bottom of the baking dish, then evenly spread the filling over the bread slices. Add 1 cup of the fruit, then add the remaining 6 slices of bread. Pour the egg mixture over the entire dish. Make sure the egg mixture gets evenly distributed, gently press down on all the bread slices with a spatula or clean hands.

Evenly pour topping over the egg-soaked bread and bake for 45-50 minutes, or until done. Let set up for at least 10-15 minutes before serving.

Garnish with remaining fresh fruit, berries, maple syrup and mint leaves.

