GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream -- especially when its in a cake!

Hudsonville Ice Cream recently launched a holiday dessert recipe e-book. It contains special dessert creations all using ice cream or frozen dairy-free desserts. One of the featured recipes is a Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream Cake, perfect for the holidays!

Sarah Bates from Chef Next Door joined My West Michigan on Thursday with a look at how to whip this up.

Chocolate Peppermint Ice Cream Cake

Serves 12

Ingredients

1 9 ounce package chocolate wafer cookies

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

Hudsonville’s Limited Edition Peppermint Stick ice cream

1/2 cup whipping cream

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

12 hard peppermint candies, chopped into pieces

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a food processor, finely process the cookies. Slowly drizzle in the melted butter and the peppermint extract, and process until the crumbs are completely moistened. Press the crumb mixture firmly onto the bottom of a 9 inch spring form pan. Bake for 12–15 minutes, until the crust is set. Place the pan on a cooling rack and allow the crust to cool completely. While the crust is cooling, set the ice cream on the counter to soften. Place the ice cream in a large bowl and mix it until smooth and no lumps remain. Spoon the ice cream into the crust and spread evenly. Freeze until firm, about 4 hours. In a small saucepan, warm the cream over low heat until hot but not boiling. Add in the chopped chocolate and allow to set for 5 minutes. Stir until smooth, then allow to cool slightly. Pour the cooled ganache over the ice cream cake, carefully spreading it out evenly and to the edges with an offset spatula. Sprinkle with the chopped peppermint candies. Return the cake to the freezer and allow to freeze completely, at least 4 hours. When ready to serve, release the sides of the springform pan and transfer the cake to a platter. Cut into 12 pieces and serve immediately. Freeze any leftovers in an airtight container for up to one week.

Get a copy of the e-book at hudsonvilleicecream.com/holidays.

