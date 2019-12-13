GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christmas is almost here and if you need a quick last-minute idea to spice up your holiday dinner, try out this very cute and very festive Christmas Tree Cheese Ball!

Christmas Tree Cheese Ball

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese softened

4 cups finely shredded cheddar cheese

4 green onion chopped

1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimientos, drained

4 tablespoons unsalted butter melted

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Garnish

12 cherry tomatoes halved

1 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1 yellow pepper chopped and cut into a star assorted crackers and pretzels

Instructions

Step 1: In a mixing bowl, beat cream cream until fully. Beat in cheddar cheese, onions, pimientos, butter, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

Step 2: Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Step 3: Roll and press the cheese ball mixture into the shape of a Christmas tree, I'd where gloves for sanitary reason.

Step 4: Garnish first with the cherry tomato halves, then add parsley, followed by the sliced almonds and peppers.

Step 5: Serve with assorted crackers and pretzels.

These were the My West Michigan crew's final results, YUM!

Sasha Zidar

