Get the kids in the kitchen to help with this Apple Cranberry Crisp!

Help your children create lifelong skills, and learn a little something along the way!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "Let's Get Cooking!" Chartwells K12 schools' Discovery Kitchen Program is getting kids in the kitchen and involved in making the food they eat.

From the math of measuring ingredients, to the science that is cooking and baking, get your kids in the kitchen to learn a little something and develop lifelong skills!

Here's a great recipe you can try with your kids!

Apple Cranberry Crisp:

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

2 cups Apples — Sliced (Peeled or Peel on)

1/2 cup Dried Cranberries

3 TBSP White Granulated Sugar

1 TBSP Lemon Juice

1/2 tsp Cinnamon

3 TBSP Water

1/2 cup plus

2 TBSP AP Flour

1/3 cup Brown Sugar

1 1/2 tsp Cinnamon

1 cup Oatmeal — Instant or Rolled

7 TBSP Margarine or Butter-Softened, not melted

Pan Release Spray

Directions:

Wash & prepare apples. In a saute' pan, add sliced apples, white granulated sugar, lemon juice, cranberries, cinnamon and water. Bring to a boil to reconstitute the cranberries. Turn off and remove from heat. Set aside. In a mixing bowl combine flour, brown sugar, 1.5 tsp cinnamon measurement, oats and margarine/butter. Mix dry ingredients, then cut margarine/butter into dry mix until crumbly (Streusel topping). Set aside. Spray pan with pan spray. Pour apple/cranberry mixture into bottom of pan. Top Apple/Cranberry mixture with Streusel topping evenly. Bake at 425 degrees for approximately 35 minutes until mixture is bubbly on the sides and the Streusel topping is lightly browned and 'crisp.' Cool slightly and enjoy warm or chilled!

Through June 2021, students from around the nation can get free meals thanks to the USDA meal extension. You can find free meal distribution sites here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.