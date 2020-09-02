GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan-based distillery is sharing Valentine's Day cocktail ideas ahead of the romantic holiday on Feb. 14.

The lead bartender at Coppercraft Distillery shares two drinks you can make at home for your Valentine's Day celebration or enjoy at the distillery: Aphrodite's Delight and The Madonna. One is a vodka-based cocktail, and the other is burboun-based.

Here are the recipes that Stefan Shaffer recommends making at home, or going to the bar to enjoy.

Aphrodite’s Delight

2 ounces of Coppercraft Citrus Vodka

2 ounces of hibiscus tea

1 ounce of lemon Juice

1 ounce of blueberry & raspberry syrup

1 ounce of an egg white

Dry shake all ingredients. Add ice, wet shake. Strain into a snifter, garnish with 1-3 candy hearts.

Shaffer said it's best to shake egg white drinks once without any ice. He said it adds a really frothy head on top of the drink.

The Madonna

1.5 ounces of Coppercraft Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies

1 ounce of Michigan cherry syrup

1 ounce of Guernsey Farm’s heavy cream

Shake with ice and strain into coupe, top with three cherries and chocolate shavings.

Shaffer said both of these drinks will be served at Coppercraft Distillery on Valentine's Day, but only on Friday, not the weekend.

Coppercraft Distillery has two locations: One in Holland and one in Saugatuck. Holland's location is a bar and also serves food, which Shaffer said "is the best food in West Michigan for sure."

He said the restaurant serves "well done" pub-type food.

Saugatuck's location doesn't serve food as it's a tasting room.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.