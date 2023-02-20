Corewell Health shares quick, healthy breakfast recipes

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day—but it can also be the most rushed. Here is a quick, healthy recipe to add to your morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day—but it can also be the most rushed. Officials with Corewell Health's Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital is hoping to make your breakfasts easier and healthier with these recipes.

Heidi Lynema, a dietician with Corewell Health, joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE to share a quick, easy and healthy recipe for your busy morning: Egg cups.

Made in a muffin tin, the egg cups can be customized with anything your family wants—veggies, spices, salsa, beans and more! They can even be frozen if you have leftovers or want to prep in advance. Lynema said the leftover ingredients can be used to make salads, making for an easy, healthy lunch.

Lynema helps teach recipes like this at the Zeeland Community Hospital's nutrition classes. Many of their classes are free and help Michiganders and their families learn how to make healthy food.

"We can get the kids around in the kitchen, and also have a nutrition component in a fun and interactive way," she said of the classes.

The recipes Lynema cooked can be found below:

Zeeland Community Hospital also provides other classes, including a five-week virtual culinary class. For $50, class organizers provide everything you need to follow along the recipes.

To see a list of the nutrition classes Zeeland Community Hospital offers, click here.

