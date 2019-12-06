GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Summer's almost here, and with it comes fresh delicious ingredients. If you're looking for that perfect summer meal, that's super fresh and want to stay healthy, check out The Ginger Chef's Vegan Rice Noodle Bowl.

Vegan Rice Noodle Bowl

Serves: 4

Salad Ingredients:

12 oz Rice Ramen Noodles (4 bricks)

4-5 radishes

12 grape tomatoes

6 oz shelled edamame

1 bunch Chinese broccoli (also called baby broccoli)

6 oz sugar snap peas

4 oz matchstick carrots

Vinaigrette Ingredients:

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp Bragg’s Liquid Aminos

2 tbsp Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce

Directions:

Cook Ramen according to package directions. Rinse with cool water to stop cooking and chill. Prepare vinaigrette: In a small bowl Combine vinegar Sweet chili and liquid aminos Set aside Prepare vegetables: Slice radishes thinly, preferably with a mandolin. Cut grape tomatoes in halves or quarters. Cut carrots into matchstick size pieces or purchase matchstick carrots. (May use a large grater to achieve similar size cuts). Shell Edamame or purchase frozen shelled edamame. Boil water in a small saucepan to blanch baby broccoli. Trim broccoli and in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Transfer to cool iced water to stop cooking. Drain and set aside. Cut sugar snap peas on a bias and set aside. Assemble Bowl: Layer one portion of Ramen in a bowl. Top with carrots, radishes, edamame, peas, baby broccoli and tomatoes. Repeat with remaining 3 bowls. Top with desired vinaigrette and enjoy chilled.

